4th-ranked Huskers sweep Indiana

The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team picked up a 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Indiana on Wednesday night in front of 8,205 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers improved to 20-2 (12-1 Big Ten), while Indiana fell to 13-12 (6-7 Big Ten). Nebraska dealt Indiana its first sweep in its last eight matches.

Nebraska’s outside hitter trio of Madi Kubik, Whitney Lauenstein and Lindsay Krause had a big night to lead the Huskers. Kubik had nine kills on only 22 swings while Lauenstein had eight kills on 18 swings, hitting .333. But it was Krause who had the most efficient night, totaling eight kills on 17 error-free swings on her way to a season-high .471 attack percentage. Krause did not have a kill on five swings in the first set before producing eight kills on 12 swings over the final two sets.

Nebraska hit .208 for the match while limiting Indiana to a .124 attack percentage. Lauenstein, Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick each had three blocks for Nebraska, helping the Huskers out-block the Hoosiers, 7-4. Nebraska also out-dug Indiana, 44-33, led by 10 digs from Lexi Rodriguez and eight from Nicklin Hames.

Mady Saris had 12 kills to lead the Hoosiers.

