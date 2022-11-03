Casey Thompson to be game-time decision vs. Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said on Thursday that quarterback Casey Thompson will be a “game time decision” for the Huskers upcoming contest against Minnesota.

Thompson is recovering from an arm injury that knocked him out of the second half last Saturday.

Joseph says Thompson practiced on both Wednesday and Thursday, though in a limited capacity. In his absence, back up quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy worked with Nebraska’s first string offense. Thompson is telling Nebraska’s coaching staff he is healthy enough to play.

The Huskers will kickoff Saturday against Minnesota at 11 a.m. (CT) at Memorial Stadium. The game is set to be televised on ESPN2, with radio coverage provided by Huskers Radio Network.

