Friday Forecast: Chilly, Rainy & Possibly a Little Snowy...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An active weather pattern will bring rain, storms and snow to portions of Nebraska Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Thursday evening through the overnight will bring snow to the northern and western portions of Nebraska and rain and storms to portions of central and eastern Nebraska. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7 PM CDT Thursday until 7 AM CDT Friday for portions of western and northern Nebraska. Possible total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible as well. Winds could gust up to 35 mph. Snow is also possible in the northwest half of Nebraska in the evening through overnight.

Thursday 7 PM CDT to 7 AM CDT Friday for portions of western, central areas and the Panhandle. (KOLN)

As for central and eastern areas... we have the chance to scattered rain and storms through the overnight hours. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in southeastern Nebraska. Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas. (KOLN)

The active weather pattern will bring both snow and rain to the 1011 region Thursday night through Sunday. Here is a look at snowfall potential for Nebraska from Thursday night to Saturday. In the northwestern half of the state, a trace to 3 inches of snow is possible with the most likely snowfall accumulation in the northwest and Panhandle. In southeastern, eastern Nebraska a trace to one inch of snow is possible.

Snowfall potential from a trace to an inch in eastern areas. Snowfall potential between an inch to 3 inches in Panhandle and western areas. (KOLN)

For the precipitation potential, the northwest could see between a tenth to a quarter of an inch. The southwest to northeast could see a trace to a tenth. The most precipitation looks like it will fall in the southeastern half of Nebraska with the potential to see a half inch to 1.5 inches.

Precipitation potential from Thursday to Sunday for Nebraska. (KOLN)

Friday will bring the chance for rain and snow in the eastern areas and much cooler temperatures to the state. High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s, which is several degrees below average for this time of year (average is 58 degrees). Overall we will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions throughout the state. Now the chance for precipitation will mainly be confined to south central and eastern Nebraska. Rain will be likely in southeastern areas Friday morning through the lunchtime hours. We should see a lull in precipitation around midday. The chance for moderate rainfall will pick back up in the early evening and continue through early evening we will see the chance for rain through the rest of the evening and into the overnight.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Through the overnight hours the rain could transition to snow in southeastern Nebraska. Snow accumulation between a trace to 1 inch is possible. Overnight low temperatures will fall primarily the 20s for western and central areas and the low 30s in the east.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The snow and rain activity in southeastern and eastern Nebraska will push off into western Iowa by mid Saturday morning. However, that mean rain/snow showers are possible for early game day tailgaters. Once the weather system has pushed out of the area, mostly sunny to partly sunny skies will take over the 1011 region. High temperatures will range from the 50s in eastern Nebraska and then warm to the 60s for central and western areas. Generally eastern areas will be near or below average for this time of year, while central and western areas will be several degrees above average. There will be a slight southerly breeze between 15-20 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday night will bring partly to mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

For Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s... and Sunday night we turn back the clocks! Next week will start off chilly and mostly cloudy and then we will warm to the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance for rain. A cold front will move through and knock temperatures down to the 50s on Thursday and bring another chance for rain.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

