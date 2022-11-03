Joseph talks preparation ahead of Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Joseph spoke on the preparation for the Minnesota game.

“I thought the boys practiced well this morning,” Joseph said. “I thought they were really detailed in their assignments and the game plan. I think they are really getting their minds right. We talked about getting their minds right. They know what type of game this is going to be. It is going to be a physical contest. This is going to be a Big Ten football game. We have been there before. We understand what we need to do.”

Joseph discussed the focus of the team and coaching staff.

“The boys have been great,” he said. “The coaches have been great. We came in on Sunday, and we talked about our mistakes and cleaning it up because it is a copycat league. Then, we said we are going to put it on the 24-hour rule and get ready for Minnesota. You have to put losses behind you. We cannot let Illinois beat us twice, so we had to be ready for Minnesota this weekend. The boys did a great job of putting it behind them.”

Joseph also talked about the Go Big Project and how it will benefit the program.

“I think any time you have a facility of that magnitude, I think it is great for the University and it is also great for the program,” Joseph said. “It helps you with your players because everything is in-house. It also helps you in recruiting because kids want to see nice things. They want to see nice things because that is the generation, but I think it gives you a lot of energy heading forward in the future.”

The Huskers will kick off against Minnesota at 11 a.m. (CT) at Memorial Stadium. The game is set to be televised on ESPN2, with radio coverage provided by Huskers Radio Network.

