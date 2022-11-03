Lincoln Firefighters recommend checking detectors during time change

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s just about time to change the clocks and get that extra hour of sleep, but the Lincoln Fire and Rescue is also reminding people to also check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

As a general rule, every time the time changes you should check and change detector batteries.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Jared Fredrickson said most of the alarms you’ll see in the house run off of long term batteries, but they need to be checked at least twice a year.

“Smoke alarms have a test button and most manufacturers nowadays make it easy, they just have one button,” Fredrickson said. “Hit that button and it should have three chirps to make sure it’s working properly.”

This advice is for the standard detectors you’ll find in your home. If it’s a different device, Fredrickson said you can read the user manual for any additional directions.

According to LFR, nearly half their calls for service are during December, January and February.

Here’s the advice from Fredrickson on keeping your home protected this winter:

If you’re using a portable electric heater, keep it at least three feet away from combustibles like wood, paper and plastic.

If you have any type of fireplace, have it inspected and cleaned at least once a year.

Never leave candles unsupervised. Put it out before you leave the house.

Get a carbon monoxide detector for every floor.

“With it getting colder, a lot of people are starting to use their heating appliances,” Fredrickson said. “Those furnaces in the home, fireplaces or maybe a wood burning stove, those are appliances that can produce carbon monoxide. We recommend placing one carbon monoxide alarm on each floor including the basement.”

If you’re putting lights up this holiday season, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said to check if lights are rated for indoor or outdoor. If you purchase a real tree make sure you’re watering it consistently.

