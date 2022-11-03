Lincoln Parks and Recreation pickup truck stolen

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a pickup truck belonging to the Parks and Recreation Department was stolen.

On Wednesday at 3:37 a.m., LPD said officers responded to an alarm at the Casey’s off 40th and Adams.

According to police, security video showed a Lincoln Parks and Rec pickup truck pull into the lot, a passenger in the truck get out and then hit the front door of Casey’s with some type of metal bar.

Police said the passenger got back into the truck, which was last seen eastbound on Adams Street.

LPD said officers did not observe any damage to the business.

Then at 6:54 a.m. police said officers were called to the Pioneers Park maintenance facility on a report of a burglary.

According to LPD, an employee arrived for work and discovered a 2019 White Ford F-250 was missing from the parking lot.

Police believe the suspect got inside the facility by prying open a side door and once inside, rummaged through an office eventually locating the keys to the pickup.

Damage to the building is estimated at $255.

LPD said the pickup has city government license plate 35577 on it and is valued at $30,000.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

