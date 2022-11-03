Lincoln Police investigating crash where driver hit woman’s home and sped off

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a hit and run collision where the driver crashed into a home in central Lincoln.

On Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. LPD said police were dispatched to a home near 28th and Orchard Streets on a report of a hit and run.

According to police, the homeowner was inside her house when she heard a loud bang, went outside and discovered an unknown vehicle had struck the corner of her home.

LPD said a neighbor reported seeing a light brown or tan SUV run into the garage and a few seconds later a woman drove off in the vehicle.

Police estimate the damage to the home to be $10,000.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

