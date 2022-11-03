Lincoln Police investigating crash where driver hit woman’s home and sped off

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a hit and run collision where the driver crashed into a home in central Lincoln.

On Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. LPD said police were dispatched to a home near 28th and Orchard Streets on a report of a hit and run.

According to police, the homeowner was inside her house when she heard a loud bang, went outside and discovered an unknown vehicle had struck the corner of her home.

LPD said a neighbor reported seeing a light brown or tan SUV run into the garage and a few seconds later a woman drove off in the vehicle.

Police estimate the damage to the home to be $10,000.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Wednesday Highlights & Scores
Man arrested following stabbing in northeast Lincoln
Malco DeWitt
Malco Products in DeWitt plans exit
Tammy Ward
Lincoln City Council member takes plea deal in summer DUI crash

Latest News

Much colder in western Nebraska. Windy and warm in eastern Nebraska.
Thursday Forecast: Not so calm before the storm...
Thomas Rhett tour stops to include Omaha
10/11 interviews Jim Pillen ahead of the election
10/11 interviews Republican candidate for governor, Jim Pillen, ahead of the election
LPD File Photo
Lincoln Parks and Recreation pickup truck stolen