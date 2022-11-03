LPS educates students on elections with mock vote

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly 20,000 students voted in the Lincoln Public Schools districtwide mock election Wednesday. Students in 4th through 12th grade voted in the race for Congressional District 1, Governor of Nebraska and on two ballot initiatives: the minimum wage increase (I.M. 433) and voter identification (I.M. 432). Research shows school mock elections increase voter participation after graduation, said Jaci Kellison, LPS’s K-12 Social Studies Curriculum Specialist.

Before the election, teachers helped students understand the different ways to vote, the history of voting rights and how to research candidates. Teachers also encouraged students to discuss voting and the election with their parents.

Wednesday, student poll workers checked in their peers at the voting classroom. Then, students waited in line until a booth opened up and voted on their Chromebooks.

“It is really cool and important to teach students the importance of voting before they can actually vote, so they can sort of know it is not a scary thing, but a really powerful thing,” said Gabriel Buggi, a student voter ambassador from Lincoln East.

Taking a look at the results of the mock election, the majority of students elected Carol Blood for governor, Patty Pansing Brooks for CD1 and the majority voted in favor of increasing the minimum wage and for voter identification.

Across the district, students voted for two positions and two ballot initiatives. (LPS | LPS)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.