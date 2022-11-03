NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Thursday Highlights & Scores

Highlights from Day 1 of the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament, including wins by Lincoln Southwest and Norris.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament started on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.

State Volleyball Scores

Thursday, Nov. 3

Class D2

Howells-Dodge 3, Stuart 0

Overton 3, St. Mary’s 0

Shelton 3, Diller-Odell 1

Humphrey St. Francis 3, Falls City Sacred Heart 0

View updated NSAA State Volleyball Championship Brackets

The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
