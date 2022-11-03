South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Wednesday Highlights & Scores
Man arrested following stabbing in northeast Lincoln
Malco DeWitt
Malco Products in DeWitt plans exit
Tammy Ward
Lincoln City Council member takes plea deal in summer DUI crash

Latest News

10/11 Interviews Rep. Mike Flood, incumbent and Republican Candidate for CD1, ahead of the...
Interview with Representative Mike Flood about race for Congressional District 1
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Adam Morfeld, candidate for Lancaster County Attorney stopped by the 10/11 Studio ahead of the...
Interview with Adam Morfeld, candidate for Lancaster County Attorney
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon sat down with 10/11 ahead of the election on November 8.
Interview with Pat Condon, candidate for Lancaster County Attorney
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms