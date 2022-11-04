Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase

Joshua Oels was arrest after a two-county car chase.
Joshua Oels was arrest after a two-county car chase.(Merrick County Sheriff)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties.

Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation.

The Merrick County Sheriff said Oels had fled from deputies during a pursuit through Central City Wednesday night. Deputies called off the chase for safety reasons. Then deputies saw Oels’ vehicle again Thursday around noon.

Oels again fled driving for several miles on county roads and through cornfields before his vehicle crashed into a ravine in Polk County. Deputies arrested Oels after a short foot chase.

During the chase, a field caught on fire due to hot exhaust from Oels’ vehicle. The Clarks Fire Department put out the fire with help from a local farmer who disked the field.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

99-year-old Cliff Bomberger plays piano at Misty's
99-year-old plays piano at Misty’s for the final time
.
Lincoln Police investigating crash where driver hit woman’s home and sped off
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Wednesday Highlights & Scores
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Thursday Highlights & Scores
LPD File Photo
Lincoln Parks and Recreation pickup truck stolen

Latest News

Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Chilly, Rainy & Possibly a Little Snowy...
Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
Jeffrey Ziegler
Lincoln man arrested after investigators find drugs, explosives and firearm at home
LPD File Photo
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln