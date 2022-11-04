Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re in the market for something to do this weekend in Lincoln, here are a few ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

2022 State Volleyball

Forty-eight teams, four days of competition and six champions, which can only mean one thing; high school state volleyball is in Lincoln. The first round of matches begins on Wednesday and the competition will continue through Saturday. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Devaney Sports Center and Lincoln North Star High School.

Friday and Saturday various times; Adults: $10, Students: $7

Stomp

Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments-matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and hubcaps to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

Friday 7:30 p.m.; Tickets: $18-$59

Lincoln Stars

Don’t miss rivalry night at the Ice Box! The Omaha Lancers are coming to town and will face off against your Lincoln Stars, who are in second place in the Western Conference! Don’t be late, the puck drops at 7:05pm.

Friday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show

The Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show is a unique experience for both reptile lovers and the reptile-curious. The show provides everything you need to properly care for your reptiles, from high quality reptile equipment like lighting, heating, feeders and enclosures, to friendly vendors who assist in reptile husbandry and adoptions. They will also have educational stations, face painting, food and other activities.

Saturday and Sunday; Tickets start at $8

‘Tis The Season Holiday Market

Get in the holiday spirit with this festive event. ‘Tis the Season will have local vendors to get your Christmas shopping started, photos with Santa, cookie decorating and high school choir carolers. The admission fees will go to the nonprofit, Catholic Social Services.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Adults $2

