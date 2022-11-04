House to consider seating Cherokee Nation delegate

Kimberly Teehee speaks during a news conference after it was announced that she is being...
Kimberly Teehee speaks during a news conference after it was announced that she is being nominated by Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. as a delegate to the U.S. House, in Tahlequah, Okla., Aug. 22, 2019. The Cherokee Nation is renewing a push to have a delegate in the House of Representatives.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a renewed push for a Cherokee Nation representation in Congress.

The House Rules Committee is set to hold a hearing this month about seating a Cherokee Nation delegate.

The Cherokee Nation is calling on lawmakers to honor a treaty the U.S. made nearly 200 years ago.

The 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which led to the deadly forced removal of Cherokees from their southeastern homelands to their current territory in Oklahoma, stipulated that one of their delegates would sit in the House of Representatives, the Cherokee Nation said.

The Cherokee nominated Kimberly Teehee in 2019 to be their first delegate in Congress.

If seated, she would be a non-voting member that could serve on committees, introduce bills and offer amendments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Lincoln Police investigating crash where driver hit woman’s home and sped off
99-year-old Cliff Bomberger plays piano at Misty's
99-year-old plays piano at Misty’s for the final time
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Wednesday Highlights & Scores
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Thursday Highlights & Scores

Latest News

$5 Bits of Broken Chair: What’s behind one of college football’s most obscure trophies
FILE - The 'now hiring' signs are everywhere. U.S. employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in...
US hiring slowed to a still-solid pace in October
We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
Danylo, 17 has an online biology lesson by candlelight in the village of Start Petrivtsi close...
Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy