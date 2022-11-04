Lincoln man arrested after investigators find drugs, explosives and firearm at home

Jeffrey Ziegler
Jeffrey Ziegler(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested after investigators claim they found drugs, explosives and a firearm at his home.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a residence near 30th and F Streets on Wednesday.

NSP said during the search, investigators found seven pounds of marijuana and smaller amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, tramadol pills and THC wax.

Investigators said they also found a shotgun, several boxes of ammunition and two M class explosives. The explosives were removed from the home by the NSP Bomb Squad.

NSP arrested 51-year-old Jeffrey Ziegler, who is facing possession of controlled substances charges, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of an explosive charges.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

99-year-old Cliff Bomberger plays piano at Misty's
99-year-old plays piano at Misty’s for the final time
.
Lincoln Police investigating crash where driver hit woman’s home and sped off
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Wednesday Highlights & Scores
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Thursday Highlights & Scores
LPD File Photo
Lincoln Parks and Recreation pickup truck stolen

Latest News

Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Chilly, Rainy & Possibly a Little Snowy...
Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
Joshua Oels was arrest after a two-county car chase.
Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase
LPD File Photo
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln