Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash.

Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets.

Police said a 23-year-old man explained that he started chatting with an unknown woman on Facebook and they arranged to meet.

According to police, the woman asked the man to go with her and check if she parked in the right spot in a parking lot. LPD said the victim was restrained from behind by an unknown man while the woman took his wallet.

LPD said the victim said he had $4,582 cash in his wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.