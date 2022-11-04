NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Friday Highlights & Scores

The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament started on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.

State Volleyball Scores

Friday, Nov. 4

Class A

Papillion La-Vista South vs. Papillion La-Vista 5 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Westside 7 p.m.

Class B

Elkhorn North vs. Bennington 5 p.m.

Skutt Catholic vs. Norris 7 p.m.

Class C1

North Bend Central vs. Gothenburg 1 p.m.

Minden vs. Grand Island CC 3 p.m.

Class C2

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Oakland-Craig 1 p.m.

Archbishop Bergan vs. Amherst 3 p.m.

Class D1

Norfolk Catholic 3, BDS 1

Cedar Catholic 3, Maywood-Hayes Center 0

Class D2

Howells-Dodge 3, Shelton 2

Overton 3, Humphrey St. Francis 2

View updated NSAA State Volleyball Championship Brackets

