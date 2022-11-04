Son & mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a son and his mother, both from out of state, following a traffic stop where nearly 150 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were found.

On Thursday, around 2:51 p.m., a Lincoln Police Department officer, who is a member of the Criminal Interdiction Unit, stopped a green 2022 Dodge Ram truck from Nevada on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 396.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, the truck was stopped for speeding, window tint and straddling the white line.

Chief Houchin said deputies developed probable cause to search the truck where they found the following items:

  • 9mm handgun that was loaded, with one in the tube, inside a backpack
  • 146 pounds of raw marijuana
  • 2,892 THC vape pens
  • 179 pounds of hash
  • 1.5 pounds THC wax
  • 97 pounds THC concentrate shatter
  • $1,800 in cash

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Daxton Kirk, of Alabama, and his mother in the passenger seat was identified as 44-year-old Amy Kirk, of Tennessee.

possession of firearm, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver

Daxton Kirk was lodged for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating drug law.

Amy Kirk was lodged for aid and abet, as well as possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges.

