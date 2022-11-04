Sports Overtime - Fri, Nov. 4

Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 11 of the 2022 High School football season and the NSAA State Quarterfinals are underway. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Boone Central VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Lincoln Christian VS Aurora

@ Battle Creek: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Battle Creek

@ Bennington: Elkhorn North VS Bennington

@ Cedar Catholic: Malcolm VS Cedar Catholic

@ Central Valley: BDS VS Central Valley

@ Elkhorn South: Creighton Preparatory School VS Elkhorn South

@ Elm Creek: Hitchcock County VS Elm Creek

@ Grand Island: Millard South VS Grand Island

@ Gretna: Bellevue West VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: York VS Gross Catholic

@ Hay Springs: Arthur County VS Hay Springs

@ Howells-Dodge: Dundy County Stratton VS Howells-Dodge

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Norfolk Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ McCook: Adams Central VS McCook

@ Nebraska Christian: Stanton VS Nebraska Christian

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Elmwood-Murdock VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ Omaha Westside: Lincoln Southwest VS Omaha Westside

@ Ord: Oakland-Craig VS Ord

@ Pierce: Columbus Lakeview VS Pierce

@ Potter-Dix: Pawnee City VS Potter-Dix

@ Red Cloud: Parkview Christian VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: Neligh-Oakdale VS Riverside

@ Scottsbluff: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Scottsbluff

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Shelton VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Waverly: Northwest VS Waverly

@ Weeping Water: Clarkson/Leigh VS Weeping Water

@ Wynot: Bloomfield VS Wynot

Local Sports Scores

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Friday Highlights & Scores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Watch highlights and view scores of the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament.

Sports

NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Thursday Highlights & Scores

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Watch highlights and view scores of the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament.

Sports

10 PM State Volleyball highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Joseph talks preparation ahead of Minnesota

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT
|
By NU Athletics
Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday's practice.

Latest News

NReport

Casey Thompson to be game-time decision vs. Minnesota

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said on Thursday that quarterback Casey Thompson will be a “game time decision” for the Huskers upcoming contest against Minnesota.

Sports

NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Wednesday Highlights & Scores

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Watch highlights and view scores of the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament.

Sports

4th-ranked Huskers sweep Indiana

Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Nebraska Athletics
The Nebraska volleyball team picked up its 20th win of the season with a 3-0 sweep over Indiana.

News

NSAA State Volleyball Highlights - 10pm (Wed, Nov. 2)

Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
Highlights from Day 1 of the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament, including wins by Lincoln Southwest and Norris.

Sports

Casey Thompson improving, Huskers to decide QB’s status on Friday

Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson practiced for the first time this week. However, his status remains in question for the Huskers' upcoming game against Minnesota.

News

VB: Midland vs. Concordia Highlights

Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT
Highlights of Midland's 3-0 win over Concordia.