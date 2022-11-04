Sports Overtime - Fri, Nov. 4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 11 of the 2022 High School football season and the NSAA State Quarterfinals are underway. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Boone Central VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Lincoln Christian VS Aurora

@ Battle Creek: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Battle Creek

@ Bennington: Elkhorn North VS Bennington

@ Cedar Catholic: Malcolm VS Cedar Catholic

@ Central Valley: BDS VS Central Valley

@ Elkhorn South: Creighton Preparatory School VS Elkhorn South

@ Elm Creek: Hitchcock County VS Elm Creek

@ Grand Island: Millard South VS Grand Island

@ Gretna: Bellevue West VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: York VS Gross Catholic

@ Hay Springs: Arthur County VS Hay Springs

@ Howells-Dodge: Dundy County Stratton VS Howells-Dodge

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Norfolk Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ McCook: Adams Central VS McCook

@ Nebraska Christian: Stanton VS Nebraska Christian

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Elmwood-Murdock VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ Omaha Westside: Lincoln Southwest VS Omaha Westside

@ Ord: Oakland-Craig VS Ord

@ Pierce: Columbus Lakeview VS Pierce

@ Potter-Dix: Pawnee City VS Potter-Dix

@ Red Cloud: Parkview Christian VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: Neligh-Oakdale VS Riverside

@ Scottsbluff: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Scottsbluff

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Shelton VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Waverly: Northwest VS Waverly

@ Weeping Water: Clarkson/Leigh VS Weeping Water

@ Wynot: Bloomfield VS Wynot

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.