Weekend Forecast: Seasonable

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A relatively quiet weather pattern will set up across the 1011 region this weekend. High temperatures will be seasonally warm Saturday and then fall a few degrees to near or below seasonal temperatures by Sunday. Overall conditions will remain dry.

Saturday morning will be cold and areas in southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas could see rain, a rain/snow mix or snow. Precipitation activity should come to an end in Nebraska by mid-morning. While Saturday will have a cold start, the afternoon will bring warmer temperatures and sunny skies to the 1011 region. High temperatures will be in the 60s for most with a few areas only hitting the upper 50s along the eastern border. There will be a warm southwesterly breeze from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Through the overnight we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures will drop to the 30s to low 40s. The southwesterly breeze will continue through the night as well with sustained winds from 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. In addition, Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning...don’t forget to turn your clocks back at 2 AM. I hope everyone enjoys that extra hour of sleep!

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

"Fall back" at 2 AM Sunday! (KOLN)

Sunday will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with slightly cooler temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 50s with a few areas in eastern Nebraska hitting the low 60s. Generally, it will be a seasonal to near seasonal day as the average high temperature is around 57 degrees. There will be a northerly breeze around 10-20 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Skies will be mostly clear through the overnight and low temperatures will fall to the low to mid 30s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Next week we will see roller coaster temperatures...as we have an active weather pattern setting up. Monday will be cooler in the 50s, a warm front will cause highs to bounce back to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will swing through Thursday causing temperatures to fall to the 40s and eventually to the 30s by Friday. In addition, breezy to windy conditions are setting up for the work week. We will see the chance for rain Tuesday through Thursday, then possibly the chance for a rain/snow mix Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.