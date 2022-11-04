WIC’s food packages provide clients with more produce

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As food prices rose, Women, Infants and Children food packages were in need of an update. WIC provides money for their clients to spend on healthy food. Before June of 2021, children in the program were allocated $7 to $9 a month for fresh fruits and vegetables, enough to buy just nine apples. The USDA was able to provide the WIC program with extra funding, which changed packages to $35 a month for produce for all children and mothers in the program.

“Having that extra money for fresh fruits and veggies each month really helped a lot to bring healthy foods into my babies’ bellies,” said WIC client and Family Service Lincoln peer counselor Shannon Stellato.

Since then, the USDA has changed the amount WIC clients can spend on produce five times. Each change takes WIC provider Family Service Lincoln 40 hours to update their entire system, said Family Service Lincoln WIC Director Kayla Abel.

“It’s been amazing to see all of the gratitude they have,” said Abel.

The program now provides up to $25 a month for children and $49 a month for breas-feeding moms to spend monthly on fruits and vegetables. Even with this increase, WIC clients still are provided a certain amount of healthy grocery staples like milk, eggs and shelf stable proteins. The amount they receive does not change with inflation.

“You get a dozen eggs, whether it costs $1 three years ago to $4 or $5 now,” said Stellato. “It’s really been nice to not have to worry so much on those basics and getting the healthy foods.”

These changes are not guaranteed to last. Abel said she hopes they continue to receive this funding and hopes for even an increase.

“We have certain dates that we know we will receive this money for, and we go back and forth a bunch and hear from USDA when we’ll be receiving more and when it may be pulled back,” said Abel.

To qualify for WIC, clients need to be at a permeant address or shelter, meet a certain income requirement and be at risk for nutrient deficits. WIC eligible children must be under five and infants under one. Women must be pregnant, postpartum up to six months, or breast feeding up to a year. The USDA has a pre-screening tool to help people see if they qualify for WIC food assistance.

In Lincoln, the Department of Health and Human Services and Family Service Lincoln help over 2,000 WIC clients. The programs are able to help all qualified individuals who apply and are accepted. USDA Funding is granted based on the number of people that an agency helps, so applying or receiving WIC does not take away the funding from another.

