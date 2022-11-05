Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies

Richard Grauerholz
Richard Grauerholz(Ashland, NE Volunteer Fire Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died.

According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night.

The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of leadership across the entire state of Nebraska.”

Mayor Grauerholz served with the Ashland Fire Department for more than 40 years and retired from the Nebraska State Fire Marshals office after more than 30 years.

He also served as a part-time instructor with the Fire Marshal’s office.

