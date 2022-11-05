Election Commissioner offers final reminders for Election Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is offering some final reminders to voters for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Voting Hours . The polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Where to vote? Voters must vote at the location for their current address. Many polling locations have been changed due to the 2020 census and redistricting. New polling place location cards were mailed to all voters prior to the Primary Election.

If voters are unsure where to vote they may log on to the following web address to locate their polling location: https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/ or they may call the election office at (402) 441-7311.

Campaigning prohibited. Campaign items for any candidate/measure on the ballot, such as buttons, stickers, and T-shirts are not allowed in a polling place. It is illegal to campaign within 200 feet of a polling site. Campaign signs can be installed on private property within 200 feet of a polling site, provided that the property does not include where the polling place is located.

Conduct at the Polls . To maintain proper decorum at the polls, it is requested that you silence your cell phones and other electronic devices. Phone conversations or loud bell tones can be distracting to others. Ballot selfies are allowed in polling places; however, photos should only be taken of your own ballot.

Also, please respect your poll workers and thank them for their service!

Early Vote Ballots . Early Vote ballots must be returned to the Election Office so that they are received no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. Early Vote ballots cannot be returned to the voter’s polling location.

Anyone having any questions regarding the General Election should call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

