LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Lutheran defeated Archbishop Bergan, 3-0, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center to become the NSAA State Volleyball Class C2 Champions. The Warriors completed the season undefeated, 40-0.

FINAL: Lincoln Lutheran 3, Archbishop Bergan (25-18, 25-22, 25-15).



Warriors win Class C2 State Championship, completed undefeated 40-0 season. Truly remarkable. pic.twitter.com/HLvwkTvDTy — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 5, 2022

