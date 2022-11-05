Officials: NY fire caused by lithium battery injures 38

More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise...
More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.(Spectrum News NY1)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River.

Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.

Fire officials say the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
LPD File Photo
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
Jeffrey Ziegler
Lincoln man arrested after investigators find drugs, explosives and firearm at home
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Friday Highlights & Scores
Lincoln Police: Woman’s wallet with 4-carat diamond ring inside stolen at Costco food court

Latest News

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark
At least one person is dead and multiple people are missing in Oklahoma after more than a dozen...
At least 1 dead, multiple missing after tornadoes rip through Oklahoma, Texas
Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike
Election Commissioner offers final reminders for Election Day