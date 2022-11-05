Omaha Police arrest man who drove through Halloween event, was shot by officer

The suspect was shot by an officer after allegedly driving through a barricade into a Halloween event with hundreds of people
The Omaha Police Department provided photos Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting that...
The Omaha Police Department provided photos Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting that happened during a Halloween event Monday night, Oct. 31, 2022.(Omaha Police Department)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested and charged the man accused of driving through a barricade and into a crowded Halloween event.

According to Omaha Police, 31-year-old Mr. Levering was booked into Douglas County Corrections for attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon - motor vehicle - to commit a felony.

Mr. Levering, 31
Mr. Levering, 31(Omaha Police Department)

Levering was shot by an Omaha Police officer during the incident.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. in the Minne Lusa neighborhood.

Officer Bryson Blandford was handing out candy at the event when he heard a call from another officer that a vehicle had gone through the barricade. Chief Todd Schmaderer says Officer Blandford moved through the crowd and toward the front of the vehicle.

Blandford allegedly told Levering to stop the car five times. Levering allegedly didn’t comply, and Blandford fired his weapon seven times, striking Levering three times: in the jaw and both shoulders.

Levering was the only person injured during the incident. He was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

On Tuesday Omaha Police released body cam images of the incident. Chief Todd Schmaderer also gave updates on the situation and said that terrorism is unlikely and that it didn’t appear Levering was intentionally trying to run anyone over.

Officer Blandford has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. Nebraska State Patrol and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Chaos at a Halloween event in North Omaha Monday night.

