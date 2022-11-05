Proposed amendment aims to attract commercial airlines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This year, Nebraskans will vote on a proposed amendment that would allow cities and counties to use taxpayer money to try and attract more commercial airlines to various parts of Nebraska.

Airports like the one in Lincoln have options for flights to big cities like Houston or Chicago, but they can’t guarantee big airlines a consistent revenue stream because the state’s constitution doesn’t allow it. Amendment One would change that.

”This is pretty common in the industry, that if you are bringing a new route to the community, particularly a mid-size community that the airlines seek a revenue guarantee on that route,” said Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. “Most every other state have that ability and its only because of this 100-some-year-old constitutional provision that we can’t. It’s an easy fix that will have a monster impact.”

Supporters of Amendment One believe Nebraska is at a huge disadvantage when competing against other states for commercial air service, but that could change come Tuesday.

