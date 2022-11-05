Sunday Forecast: Cooler and a bit breezy

By Brandon Rector
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second half of the weekend will be cooler thanks to a cold front moving through the area. Above average temperatures are in the forecast for the first half of next week, then below average temperatures return for the second half. There are some chances of precipitation next week too.

The first half of Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a few sprinkles can’t be completely ruled out. Clouds should then decrease in the afternoon. Much of the area will be about 5 to 15 degrees cooler than Saturday. For part of Eastern Nebraska, high temperatures on Sunday will be close to those set on Saturday. It is going to be a bit breezy with northwest winds at 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Monday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, seasonable and breezy. High temperatures will be in the 50s. East and southeast winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Temperatures are going to be well above average Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front moves through the area. Well below average temperatures return for Friday and Saturday. There is a chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and snow is possible late Thursday into Friday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

