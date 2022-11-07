Campbell elementary school, daycare taking precautions during police response

Law enforcement are on the scene of an apartment building near 24th and Superior.
Law enforcement are on the scene of an apartment building near 24th and Superior.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area near 24th and Superior Street while they respond to a call at an apartment complex nearby.

LSO said Cambell Elementary School is in “secure status” and Little Munchkinland Daycare have been put on lockdown during the response.

According to Lincoln Public Schools, when a school is in “secure status” activities continue as normal, but entrances are locked and monitored. A message from the principal of the school says the children are safe and learning is continuing.

At this time LSO hasn’t released information about the incident. A reporter on the scene also said the Nebraska State Patrol is present, but also not able to provide details.

