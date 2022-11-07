Husband finds missing 4-carat diamond ring believed stolen in wallet at Costco food court

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says the missing 4-carat diamond ring, believed stolen with a wallet from Costco, has been found.

According to LPD, the woman’s husband found the missing 4-carat diamond ring inside her car.

LPD said the couple believes the diamond was never inside the wallet at the time it was stolen, however the wallet is still missing.

Police said the incident happened last Wednesday around lunchtime, and security video from Costco shows a man taking the wallet after the woman left the store.

The woman reported that while she was eating at the Costco food court, she had set her Louis Vuitton wallet on the seat next to her and when she finished eating, forgot the wallet and left.

The woman claimed her wallet had her 4-carat diamond ring valued at $77,500, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

