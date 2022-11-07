Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a Hy-Vee employee who was accused of stealing money from the cash register.

On Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Hy-Vee off 50th and O Streets.

According to police, a manager told officers that they believed a cashier was removing cash from the register since October.

LPD said the total loss is $3,234.

Police arrested a 19-year-old woman is facing theft by unlawful taking charges in the amount of $1,500 to $5,000.

