Lincoln shoppers start their holiday shopping at first annual ‘Tis the Season Holiday Market

Shoppers check out the vendors at the first annual 'Tis the Season market.
Shoppers check out the vendors at the first annual 'Tis the Season market.(10/11 NOW)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -People got their holiday shopping on early at the first annual Tis the Season Holiday Market on Sunday.

The market brought 28 local buisnessses together under one roof. Those buidnesses, primarily owned by women, set up booths selling all sorts of holiday items; from candles to clothes and even honey.

Visitors got to decorate cookies and Santa even made an appearance.

The market was hosted by two local business owners.

“We felt like there was a need here in Lincoln for the same type of markets, so we joined forces and we came up with ‘creative collabs’ to put on events like these to promote local business,” said Melanie Rezac, owner of 555 Boutique.

it’s really felt good all day to promote several other local small business and just to have the turn out today,” said Natasha Hoyer, owner of Patina Joe Boutique + Coffee.

The entrance fee for Sunday’s market went to Catholic Social Services. Around the holidays, Catholic Social Services will purchase gifts for families in need.

