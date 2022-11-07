LPD investigating crash at Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating an accident at Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street Sunday night.
The call for the crash came in just before 10 p.m.
A 10/11 reporter on the scene said one person is hospitalized.
Traffic is impacted as of Sunday night.
Eastbound O is shut down at 18th; westbound O is shut down at Antelope Valley; northbound Antelope Valley is shut down at N; southbound Antelope Valley is shut down at P being diverted to westbound “O” street.
This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 for updates.
