LPD investigating crash at Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating an accident at Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street Sunday night.

The call for the crash came in just before 10 p.m.

A 10/11 reporter on the scene said one person is hospitalized.

Traffic is impacted as of Sunday night.

Eastbound O is shut down at 18th; westbound O is shut down at Antelope Valley; northbound Antelope Valley is shut down at N; southbound Antelope Valley is shut down at P being diverted to westbound “O” street.

This is a developing story.

