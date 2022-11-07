Monday Forecast: Near Seasonal & Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new week will start off with near seasonal fall-like temperatures and breezy conditions. Temperatures will warm through mid-week and breezy conditions will transition to more windy conditions. Monday will be dry, but we re-introduce the chance for isolated to scattered rain on Tuesday.

Monday will bring slightly below to near average temperatures across the 1011 region, the average high for this time of year is 56 degrees. Highs will hit the low to mid 50s across the state. The day will start mostly sunny to partly sunny and then cloud cover will increase throughout the day. The fall-like day will be accompanied by breezy conditions... winds will be easterly from 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the overnight hours and keep low temperatures warmer than average in the low to mid 40s. It will be a breezy night with southeasterly winds from 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The cloud cover and breezy conditions stick around for Tuesday. It will be a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day with winds from the southeast at 15 to 25 mph and gusting up to 30 to 35 mph. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer across the 1011 region... hitting the 60s for most and the low to mid 70s in the southwest. Isolated to scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible in the eastern areas Tuesday morning through the lunchtime hour. Isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in north central areas late Tuesday evening.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions will persist through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will span the teens through the low 60s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday, a cold front will move through on Thursday and knock temperatures into the 30s for the remainder of the week. Isolated to scattered rain chances are possible Tuesday through Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.