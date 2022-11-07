Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged

Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on Oct. 29.
By Paige Hill and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The remains of a Tennessee woman who was reported missing in October were found Sunday, according to authorities.

According to WVLT, 24-year-old Chelsie Autum Walker was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Officials said she was last seen at a home in Tellico Plains. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated her disappearance and said they found her remains in a remote area in Monroe County on Nov. 6.

Two people were arrested and charges are coming, but the investigation is still active, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Big Ten Conference announces kickoff time for Nebraska-Michigan game
LPD investigating accident at Antelope Valley & O
One person critical, but stable after being struck by a vehicle in Lincoln
.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
A woman was killed after a shooting near 49th and Miami
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Infowars website staffer pleads guilty to storming Capitol
The Midterm election is on Tuesday, but the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office was...
Voters head to Lancaster County Commissioner’s Office to cast early-voting ballots
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
FILE – Election officials said that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large