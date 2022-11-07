Proposed contract for University of Florida sees Sasse with $1M base salary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces the last hurdle this week to become the next president of the University of Florida.

There are new details on how Sasse would be paid.

The proposed contract would be for five years with a proposed base salary of $1 million.

He’s currently making less than $200,000 as a U.S. senator.

RELATED: University of Florida Board of Trustees moves Sasse recommendation forward

If he stays for five years he gets a retention bonus of $1 million. Sen. Sasse can also get up to a $150,000 performance bonus each year.

The university will also put in $150,000 into his retirement plan annually.

He’s required to live in the university-owned president’s house. And he can be fired with or without a reason.

The Florida Board of Governors votes Thursday.

