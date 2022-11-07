Streets to temporarily close Nov. 13 for Veterans Parade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Portions of several streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 13 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The fourth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow K Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.

The parade will air live on LNKTV, the City government access channel. LNKTV is available on Allo channel 2 and Spectrum channel 1300. The parade will also be streamed at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov, YouTube.com/LNKTVcity and Facebook.com/lincolnnebraska. In addition, LNKTV apps are available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m., with no vehicle access to adjacent properties:

S. 14th Street, H to K Streets

S. 16th Street, H to L Streets

S. 17th Street, J to L Streets

S. 18th Street from J to L Streets

S. 20th Street from J to L Streets

S. 21st Street, J to L Streets

Goodhue Boulevard from H to G Streets

H Street from 14th to 16th Streets

K Street, S. 13th to 21st Streets

S. Antelope Valley Parkway from K to L Streets

Residents are advised to arrive early and to park at one of the nearby parking garages. Free parking will be available at the Nelnet parking lot at 21st and K streets, and in the City parking lot bounded by K Street, Rosa Parks Way, Ninth and 10th Streets.

Parade entries include veteran organizations, the Veterans Memorial Garden, The Roughriders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Cornhusker Ford Model A Club, Blue Star Mothers, VA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, U-Haul, Sandhills Global, and many more. Several area high school marching bands will perform, including those from Waverly, Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Public Schools.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.