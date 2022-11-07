Streets to temporarily close Nov. 13 for Veterans Parade

(Photographer: Joshua Nathanson | Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Portions of several streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 13 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The fourth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow K Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.

The parade will air live on LNKTV, the City government access channel. LNKTV is available on Allo channel 2 and Spectrum channel 1300. The parade will also be streamed at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov, YouTube.com/LNKTVcity and Facebook.com/lincolnnebraska. In addition, LNKTV apps are available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m., with no vehicle access to adjacent properties:

  • S. 14th Street, H to K Streets
  • S. 16th Street, H to L Streets
  • S. 17th Street, J to L Streets
  • S. 18th Street from J to L Streets
  • S. 20th Street from J to L Streets
  • S. 21st Street, J to L Streets
  • Goodhue Boulevard from H to G Streets
  • H Street from 14th to 16th Streets
  • K Street, S. 13th to 21st Streets
  • S. Antelope Valley Parkway from K to L Streets

Residents are advised to arrive early and to park at one of the nearby parking garages. Free parking will be available at the Nelnet parking lot at 21st and K streets, and in the City parking lot bounded by K Street, Rosa Parks Way, Ninth and 10th Streets.

Parade entries include veteran organizations, the Veterans Memorial Garden, The Roughriders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Cornhusker Ford Model A Club, Blue Star Mothers, VA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, U-Haul, Sandhills Global, and many more. Several area high school marching bands will perform, including those from Waverly, Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Public Schools.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Big Ten Conference announces kickoff time for Nebraska-Michigan game
A woman was killed after a shooting near 49th and Miami
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
LPD investigating accident at Antelope Valley & O
One person critical, but stable after being struck by a vehicle in Lincoln
LPD File Photo
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln

Latest News

.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
Seasonal temperatures
Monday Forecast: Seasonal & Breezy
LPD investigating accident at Antelope Valley & O
One person critical, but stable after being struck by a vehicle in Lincoln
Nebraska General Election Voter's Guide
2022 Nebraska General Election Voter’s Guide