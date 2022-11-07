Tuesday Forecast: The rise in temperatures before the great fall...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got a complex weather system setting up this week, as a warm front will lift through the area Tuesday to Wednesday and a potent cold front will swing through on Thursday. Therefore, the first half of the week will bring significantly above average high and low temperatures, breezy to windy conditions and the possibility for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Once the cold front moves through on Thursday, things take a turn for the cold and windy...

Tuesday will be mostly to partly cloudy and bring the chance for precipitation in the northern and eastern areas. There is a chance for isolated to scattered shower activity and possibly a few rumbles of thunder in the morning through the early afternoon for eastern Nebraska. It will be a breezy day with southeasterly winds sustained from 15 to 25 mph and gusting up to 30-35 mph. For the most part, temperatures will take a turn to significantly above average! Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s. It will be coolest in the northeast, and warm into the 60s and eventually mid 70s heading southwest.

Tuesday High Temperaturese (KOLN)

We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies through the overnight and breezy southerly wind conditions... which will help keep low temperatures closer to average high temperatures for most of the southeastern half of the state. Low temperatures in the southeastern half will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. In Lincoln, we could possibly break the record for warmest low temperature set in 1999 of 52 degrees. However, it will be significantly colder in the northwest and Panhandle... because we will start to see a potent cold front start to sink into the region. The cold front will stall across central Nebraska for Wednesday before fully push through the state come Thursday afternoon. Nonetheless, it will be a cool night for the northwest in the 20s to 30s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will bring even warmer temperatures and even winder conditions. High temperatures will soar upwards of 20 degrees above average... into the mid to upper 70s for the southeastern half of the state. In Lincoln we have another shot to break the record high of 74 degrees set in 1999. The northwestern areas will be cooler in the 40s to low 60s due to the cold front. You’ll need to hold onto those hats and secure the outdoor decorations because it will be a windy day. Winds will be from the south from 15-30 mph, and gust to 35-45 mph. It will be a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day across the region. Isolated to scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms may develop in north central and northeastern Nebraska in the early afternoon to late evening.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We keep the windy and cloudy conditions though the overnight on Wednesday. The cold front will sink a little bit further to the southeast so temperatures will span from the 20s to the low 60s... coolest in the northwestern half of the state... warmest in the southeastern half. Yet again Lincoln stands another chance at setting a new record temperature for the warmest low. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible in portions of eastern Nebraska through the overnight.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

We will have one more day of warm temperatures on Thursday.... but once the cold front comes through...temperatures CRASH down into the 30s for highs and the TEENS for lows. The cold front on Thursday will also bring the chance for scattered to widely scattered rain and storms. Enjoy the warm but windy conditions while they last because come the end of the week... it will be cold and windy!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

