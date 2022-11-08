High school soccer star dies from mono, family says

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old from the Chicago area has died following a battle with mononucleosis, commonly known as mono.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ryan Plowman died Saturday. Due to a compromised immune system related to a late diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, Plowman’s body couldn’t fight off several complications from mono, the page said.

Plowman was a member of the soccer team at Alan B. Shepard High School. According to WGN, Plowman died just days after helping the team win a regional championship.

What began as a stuffy nose and sore throat turned into Plowman spending a week at Comer Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life, WLS reports.

His father Daniel Plowman told WLS, “You shouldn’t die from mono, but he just had a perfect storm.”

A visitation and funeral will be held this weekend. The family is asking for donations to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
Husband finds missing 4-carat diamond ring believed stolen in wallet at Costco food court
Law enforcement are on the scene of an apartment building near 24th and Superior.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln
LPD investigating accident at Antelope Valley & O
One person critical, but stable after being struck by a vehicle in Lincoln

Latest News

Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
A new text scam is going around asking for package redelivery fees.
Watch out for this text scam involving requests for redelivery fees