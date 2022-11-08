Husker football team readies for Michigan

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Interim Coach Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to Saturday’s game against Michigan. The Nebraska Football Team is preparing for its biggest test of the season.

Michigan is ahead of the Huskers. The Wolverines are ranked third in the country. They’re the highest-ranked conference opponent for the Big Red since 2015.

“We know what we’re getting into,” Joseph said. “Its an opportunity. The ball will kick off on Saturday.”

“We’re embracing an underdog role,” said Ethan Piper, sophomore offence. “A lot of people are doubting us. We have to come out and give our best shot.”

“Every week we have to come with our pads strapped tight and our cleats ready to go,” said Marquis Bufford, sophomore safety.

Michigan is undefeated at 9-0 while the Huskers are on a three-game skid, which has dropped them to second to last in the Big Ten West.

Nebraska heads on the road on Saturday, traveling to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. The battle between two of college football’s most tradition-rich programs will kick off at 2:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.

