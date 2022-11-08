Hy-Vee providing free breakfast for veterans on Friday

Free breakfast will be provided for veterans and active-duty military members along with 15% discount on grocery purchases
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Veteran’s Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and Hy-Vee is showing their appreciation for veterans and active-duty military members by offering a free buffet-style breakfast at all Hy-Vee locations countrywide beginning at 6 a.m. and going until 10 a.m.

Additionally, all veterans and active-duty military will receive 15% off their grocery purchase on Veteran’s Day at any Hy-Vee or Dollar Fresh Market store, or on Hy-Vee Aisles Online using promo code ‘HOMEFRONT15′.

Hy-Vee is also raising money through its “Homefront Round Up” fundraiser from now until Nov. 13. Customers are encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at all Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market stores. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, and Coca-Cola will also match up to $50,000. All proceeds will benefit Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross, and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

