Lincoln-Lancaster County Risk Dial remains in low yellow for fourth week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a fourth consecutive week.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a fourth consecutive week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

  • Cases decreased slightly over the last week – from 225 to 210 for the week ending November 5.
  • Wastewater surveillance showed an increase in the number of virus particles compared to the previous week.
  • The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations increased – from 35 last week to 40 today.
  • One COVID-19 death was reported last week – a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The total was 457 as of November 5.

Updated data is available every weekday on the COVID-19 dashboard at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Public health guidance is posted at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Vaccinations:

The Health Department strongly encourages everyone to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness and hospitalization and saves lives. COVID-19 vaccine is approved for everyone age 6 months and older. Updated booster doses are approved for everyone age 5 and older.

The updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, have an advantage – they restore the body’s immunity against COVID-19 and protect against variants circulating in the community, which weren’t included in the previous vaccines. Even if residents have had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new one. Residents can receive the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series.

Upcoming clinics (schedules subject to change): Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Vaccine for children under age 5:

  • Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 1 to 4:30 p.m. throughout November (No clinic on November 24), LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Updated booster dose clinics for children ages 5 to 11:

  • Wednesdays, (No clinic on November 23) – 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Updated booster dose clinics for ages 12 and older:

  • Monday, November 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
  • Friday, November 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
  • Monday, November 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Local pharmacies also offer updated boosters by appointment to those eligible. Visit vaccines.gov to find a pharmacy near you.

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 236,063
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 220,867
  • Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 69.2%
  • Booster doses: 137,035

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

COVID-19 testing:

LLCHD has distributed most of its supply of at-home test kits. The Health Department expects to receive more test kits in the coming weeks and will let residents know when they are available. For more information on COVID-19 at-home testing resources, visit covidtests.gov.

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults. All information is confidential. Those requiring assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006.

The Food and Drug Administration extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

