Lincoln Police asking for help locating missing elderly man

Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at...
Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop on West O Street.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man.

Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop on West O Street.

Forrest drives a Red 2015 Chevy Silverado with the license plate UUP724.

If you see him, please call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

