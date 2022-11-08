LPD: 18-year-old in stable condition after being shot

Lincoln Police outside of a home in the area of 23rd and B Streets just after midnight Tuesday...
Lincoln Police outside of a home in the area of 23rd and B Streets just after midnight Tuesday morning, after a shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Monday night.(Cole Miller (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a late Monday night shooting in the Capital City.

Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets. While officers were headed there, LPD says they were told that the victim was taken by someone they knew to a nearby hospital.

Not long after the shooting, 10/11 NOW arrived on scene and witnessed officers checking out a home on the northeast corner of 23rd & B. Police were searching around the outside and the inside of the home at that time.

Hubka says the 18-year-old is in stable condition. He added that no arrests have been made, but that there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with information about the incident call LPD at 402-441-6000 or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
Law enforcement are on the scene of an apartment building near 24th and Superior.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln
Husband finds missing 4-carat diamond ring believed stolen in wallet at Costco food court
LPD investigating accident at Antelope Valley & O
One person critical, but stable after being struck by a vehicle in Lincoln

Latest News

Warmer temperatures Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: The rise in temperatures before the great fall...
Minimum Wage
Ballot initiative looks to increase Nebraska’s minimum wage
Ballot initiative looks to increase Nebraska’s minimum wage
Early voting in Lancaster County
Voters head to Lancaster County Commissioner’s Office to cast early-voting ballots