LPD: 18-year-old in stable condition after being shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a late Monday night shooting in the Capital City.

Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets. While officers were headed there, LPD says they were told that the victim was taken by someone they knew to a nearby hospital.

Not long after the shooting, 10/11 NOW arrived on scene and witnessed officers checking out a home on the northeast corner of 23rd & B. Police were searching around the outside and the inside of the home at that time.

Hubka says the 18-year-old is in stable condition. He added that no arrests have been made, but that there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with information about the incident call LPD at 402-441-6000 or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

