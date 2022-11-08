LSO investigating forgery case where $56,000 taken from woman’s bank account

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a forgery case where $56,000 was taken from a Firth woman’s bank account.

On Monday, deputies took a forgery report from a 78-year-old woman.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, two of the woman’s checks from First State Bank in Hickman were cashed totaling $56,000.

Sheriff Wagner explained that the checks were cashed on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, and that one of those checks has been traced to a bank in Washington state.

Investigators said it’s not clear how the suspects were able to do this because the victim has both of the cashed checks in her possession.

Sheriff Wagner said one check that was cashed totaled $22,820 and the other was $32,850.

Anyone with information about this equipment is encouraged to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

