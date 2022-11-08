Nebraska QB Thompson doubtful vs. Michigan

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson exits the game with an arm injury late in the second quarter.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson may be unavailable for the second straight week. Thompson did not practice on Tuesday, due to an elbow injury. The junior QB missed the Huskers’ contest on Saturday against Minnesota.

“Just looking at him today, I probably will rule out Casey if he doesn’t go by tomorrow,” interim head coach Mickey Joseph said. “I look at these kids as my sons.”

Joseph said Thompson has nerve damage, which affects his ability to grip the football. The 8-game starter at Nebraska has nearly 2,000 of total offense this season.

The Huskers travel to third-ranked Michigan on Saturday, where the Wolverines are a four-touchdown favorite. If Thompson is unavailable, Nebraska will start either Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers at quarterback. The two combined to complete just 11 passes against the Golden Gophers in Nebraska’s 20-13 loss.

