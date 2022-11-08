Portion of Saltillo Road to close November 9

Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Saltillo Road between South 25th and South 27th streets will be closed for railroad track repair. This project is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

The recommended detour is South 27th Street to Yankee Hill Road to South 14th Street. Access to the Jamaica North trailhead north of Saltillo Road will be maintained.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

