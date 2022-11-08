Wednesday Forecast: What goes up must come down...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will climb into record breaking territory on Wednesday before crashing throughout the day on Thursday.

A very mild Wednesday morning is on tap for much of 10-11 country. Mid 50s to low 60s are expected in central and eastern Nebraska, which is quite rare for early November. However, in the west along and behind a strong cold front expect upper teens to upper 30s. As the day progresses low to mid 70s are forecasted ahead of the front, with upper 30s to mid 50s in the far north and west.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Enjoy this abnormal warmth while it lasts because highs will peak in the early hours on Thursday. For those in eastern Nebraska, the high will occur just after midnight. Once we approach the afternoon hours upper 20s to mid 40s will be seen statewide. Along with the rapid temperature change on Thursday, isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in the morning. The threat has been shifting east, but a marginal risk of severe weather exists in eastern Nebraska.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center: Thursday Outlook (KOLN)

Friday begins an extended period of below average weather with cooler air firmly in place. Highs will be just above freezing for many on Friday with 30s and 40s over the weekend.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.