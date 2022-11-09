Casey’s providing free coffee for veterans on Friday

Casey's
Casey's(Casey's)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, Nov. 11, Casey’s is providing free coffee for all active service members and military veterans as a small token of gratitude.

Casey’s is also raising money for ‘Hope For The Warriors’ and ‘Children of Fallen Patriots’ foundations by encouraging their customers to round up their purchases until Nov. 29.

