Election Results: Morfeld leads race for Lancaster County Attorney

Republican Pat Condon is running against Democrat Adam Morfeld in the race for Lancaster County...
Republican Pat Condon is running against Democrat Adam Morfeld in the race for Lancaster County Attorney.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney.

Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld.

Morfeld has maintained a lead throughout the night but Condon is catching up as more votes are counted.

  • Adam Morfeld 53%
  • Pat Condon 47%

Condon was originally appointed to the position in 2017 and has more than 30 years of experience in the Lancaster county attorney’s office, which he said makes him more qualified compared to his opponent.

Morfeld said he’ll bring about change to the office. He has campaigned on the need for more transparency in that position, and with a goal to clear the backlog in processing sex assault kits.

View Statewide and Local Election Results

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
Husband finds missing 4-carat diamond ring believed stolen in wallet at Costco food court
Law enforcement are on the scene of an apartment building near 24th and Superior.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln
Nebraska General Election Voter's Guide
2022 Nebraska General Election Voter’s Guide

Latest News

Jim Pillen is the Republican candidate for Nebraska Governor in the 2022 general election.
Pillen declares victory for Nebraska Governor
Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Flood declaring victory in race for Nebraska’s First Congressional District
WSFA - Election Results App
LIVE: Watch 10/11′s election coverage of local and statewide races
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure