Flood declaring victory in race for Nebraska’s First Congressional District

Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks are getting their rematch in the November General Election for the First District Congressional seat.

Flood defeated Pansing Brooks in the Special Election in June and is currently in office. This election determines who gets to serve a full, two-year term.

As of 10:30 p.m. with an estimated 59% of votes counted, Flood’s lead continues to grow over Pansing Brooks. While results aren’t final, Flood declared victory and gave a victory speech at his watch party.

  • Mike Flood 53%
  • Patty Pansing Brooks 47%

Flood said if he returns to Washington, he’ll focus on fighting inflation, securing the border and fighting a rise in crime.

Pansing Brooks said she is focused on protecting reproductive rights, fighting inflation, and protecting seniors when it comes to social security and Medicare.

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of ten counties and two split counties, and stretches from east central Nebraska, down to Lincoln and over to south of Omaha.

View Statewide Election Results

